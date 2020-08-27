NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
NYZ001-270930-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ010-270930-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper
60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid
60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,
becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ002-270930-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ011-270930-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ085-270930-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s inland
to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with highs around 80. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ012-270930-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the
mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ019-270930-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers late.
Locally heavy rainfall possible. Warm with lows ranging from the mid
60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening.
Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from
the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ020-270930-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening.
Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ021-270930-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.
West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the evening.
Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from
the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ013-270930-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around
80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ014-270930-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Warmer with highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ003-270930-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Locally
heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Warmer with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ004-270930-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Warmer with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail,
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ005-270930-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Warmer
with highs around 80. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ006-270930-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill
to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. More humid with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then showers with thunderstorms likely overnight. Locally heavy
rainfall possible overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ007-270930-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...A chance of showers, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms late. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows ranging
from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore. Light south winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
NYZ008-270930-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
205 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, then showers with a
chance of thunderstorms late. Locally heavy rainfall possible late.
Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the
morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops
to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms
overnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible overnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
