NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

NYZ001-192115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ010-192115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ002-192115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ011-192115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light northwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ085-192115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ012-192115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ019-192115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs ranging

from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the

lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ020-192115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ021-192115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

NYZ013-192115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog early, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with areas of fog developing overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ014-192115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then mostly

sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light southwest

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ003-192115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ004-192115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to

the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southwest winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ005-192115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the

upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ006-192115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ007-192115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s

across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ008-192115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy with some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from

the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

