NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020

895 FPUS51 KBUF 170858

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

NYZ001-172115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy

with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Highs

around 80. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ010-172115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-172115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 60. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ011-172115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ085-172115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s

inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ012-172115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ019-172115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to

the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light west winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog

developing overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior

valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming north.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ020-172115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ021-172115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny through early

afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light west

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-172115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ014-172115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny with a chance

of showers early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops

to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ003-172115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. Highs around

80. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ004-172115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny with a chance

of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ005-172115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland

to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ006-172115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through early

afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill

to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across

the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ007-172115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny with showers

likely early, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms from late morning on. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across

the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ008-172115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

458 AM EDT Mon Aug 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late morning

on. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across

the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 50. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

