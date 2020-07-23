NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020
_____
922 FPUS51 KBUF 230836
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
NYZ001-232100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning,
then partly sunny from late morning on. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ010-232100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly
cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light northwest winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland
to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ002-232100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers early this afternoon. Partly
sunny late. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland
to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
$$
NYZ011-232100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs
around 80. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light
northwest winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ085-232100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms
early this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late
this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s.
Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from around
60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland
to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ012-232100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms early. A chance of showers
late this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely early this
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ019-232100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms early this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late this
morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some
patchy fog developing overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the
lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie
shore. Light northeast winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in
interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Erie
shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ020-232100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows around 60.
Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ021-232100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms this morning. Showers and thunderstorms
likely this afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on
the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly
sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower
80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ013-232100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms early. A chance of showers late this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Humid
with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower
80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light north
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ014-232100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms early. A chance of showers late this
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Humid
with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog
developing overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light north
winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.
Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to
the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ003-232100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
northeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland
to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ004-232100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ005-232100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs
ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
80s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland
to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ006-232100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds, becoming
northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s
on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light
north winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across
the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ007-232100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early this morning. A
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs
ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the
lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light north
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s across
the Tug Hill to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ008-232100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 60. Light
north winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops
to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather