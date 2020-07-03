NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
NYZ001-032130-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
west winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ010-032130-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming northwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s
inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ002-032130-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less,
becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
west winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ011-032130-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. North
winds 10 mph or less.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ085-032130-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s
inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland
to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ012-032130-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from around
80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid
80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ019-032130-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie
shore to the mid 80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s
in interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in
interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ020-032130-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from
the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 mph or less.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid
80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ021-032130-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from around
80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
NYZ013-032130-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the
lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Muggy
with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on
the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ014-032130-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph or
less.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the
hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
NYZ003-032130-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less,
becoming north.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light
west winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ004-032130-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 90.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ005-032130-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds,
becoming north around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light northwest winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ006-032130-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light northwest winds. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. Light northwest winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ007-032130-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the
mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug
Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug
Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
NYZ008-032130-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
419 AM EDT Fri Jul 3 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the
lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light north winds. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light north winds.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops
to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
