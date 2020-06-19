NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 18, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
NYZ001-190915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid
80s inland. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ010-190915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. The slow moving thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ002-190915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. The slow moving thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
mid 80s inland. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ011-190915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The
slow moving thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the
mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ085-190915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to
the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The
slow moving thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the
lower 80s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ012-190915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The
slow moving thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys.
Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ019-190915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s in
interior valleys to the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. The slow moving thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to around
80 inland. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower
60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the lower
60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore.
South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ020-190915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. The slow moving thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Light south winds. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ021-190915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light south
winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The slow
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the mid
70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys. Light south
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows around 60.
Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the
mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ013-190915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The
slow moving thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys.
Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the upper
80s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ014-190915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The slow moving
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs ranging from the
upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations.
South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ003-190915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging
from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s
inland. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ004-190915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the mid 80s inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ005-190915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light
south winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s
inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
NYZ006-190915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s
on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light
southeast winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s
across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.
Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill
to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ007-190915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the lower 60s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light
south winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southwest.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light
winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Light winds.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ008-190915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
158 AM EDT Fri Jun 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Light south winds.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the
Black River valley. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40
percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from around 80 on the
hilltops to the upper 80s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
