NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 1, 2020
_____
701 FPUS51 KBUF 020837
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
NYZ001-022100-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then
partly sunny from late morning on. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Warm with lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds,
becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in
the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ010-022100-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then
partly sunny from late morning on. Highs ranging from the mid 60s
along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer and
more humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from around 70 along the
Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ002-022100-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly cloudy.
Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to
around 70 inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and
more humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ011-022100-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then
partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer and
more humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming
west around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ085-022100-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then cloudy with a chance
of showers early. Partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warmer and more humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming
west around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ012-022100-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then
partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer and
more humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy with
highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ019-022100-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers early this morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warmer and
more humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph,
becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ020-022100-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early this morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warmer and
more humid with near steady temperatures in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ021-022100-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers early this morning, then
partly sunny through early afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of
showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely with a
chance of thunderstorms overnight. Much warmer and more humid with
near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops
to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ013-022100-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early. Highs ranging
from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warmer and
more humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs ranging
from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ014-022100-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and
more humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or
less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs ranging
from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to
the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or
less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ003-022100-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and
more humid with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ004-022100-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph
or less.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along
the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or
less.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
around 70.
$$
NYZ005-022100-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming
south around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower
60s inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from around 70 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming
west around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ006-022100-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from
the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light
south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ007-022100-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from
the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs ranging
from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ008-022100-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
430 AM EDT Tue Jun 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from
the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Warmer with lows in the mid 50s. Light
south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs ranging
from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
light. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the
hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather