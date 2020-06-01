NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2020

457 FPUS51 KBUF 010745

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

NYZ001-012115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s

inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ010-012115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ002-012115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s

inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ011-012115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph, increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ085-012115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from around 50 inland to the

mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ012-012115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warm with

lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ019-012115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in

interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ020-012115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer with

lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ021-012115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on

the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Milder with

lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ013-012115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5

to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ014-012115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ003-012115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ004-012115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 70s inland. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ005-012115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ006-012115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool with

highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on

the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ007-012115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ008-012115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the upper

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool with

highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Hitchcock/Thomas

