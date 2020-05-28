NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 27, 2020
_____
185 FPUS51 KBUF 280842
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
NYZ001-282115-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely late this morning. Showers this afternoon.
Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the
upper 70s inland. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Warm with
lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Warm with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and scattered thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler with highs in the upper
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ010-282115-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely late this morning. Showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper
70s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
NYZ002-282115-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.
Showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. South winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler with highs in the upper
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ011-282115-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning. Showers this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ085-282115-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers from late morning on. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ012-282115-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely from late morning on. Highs ranging from the
mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower
elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ019-282115-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers from late morning
on. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to
10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ020-282115-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Showers from late morning on. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
south 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ021-282115-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this
afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the
upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm
with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ013-282115-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.
Showers likely this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the
hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ014-282115-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.
Showers likely late. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops
to around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ003-282115-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.
Showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or
less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 mph or less.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler with highs in the upper
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ004-282115-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning.
Showers likely this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Warm
and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and much cooler with highs ranging from the
mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 70 inland. West winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ005-282115-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on.
Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario
shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm
and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall in the afternoon. Very warm and humid with highs in the mid
80s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Much
cooler with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario
shore to around 70 inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ006-282115-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across
the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Warm
and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler with lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s
along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ007-282115-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers early this afternoon. Mostly cloudy with showers likely
late. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from
the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s across
the Tug Hill. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ008-282115-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
442 AM EDT Thu May 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the
hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers
overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging
from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower
elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather