NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

_____

504 FPUS51 KBUF 270837

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

NYZ001-272115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to around 80 inland. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Occasional showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ010-272115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm with highs in the mid

80s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ002-272115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

south winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to around 80 inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming

southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Occasional showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ011-272115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Very warm with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ085-272115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ012-272115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ019-272115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ020-272115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ021-272115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm with

lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ013-272115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Very

warm with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ014-272115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Very warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the upper

80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ003-272115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Occasional showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ004-272115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Very warm

with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the upper 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Occasional showers with a chance

of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ005-272115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Very warm

with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the upper 80s inland. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ006-272115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ007-272115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Very warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the mid 80s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around

80 inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ008-272115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

437 AM EDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the lower

80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather