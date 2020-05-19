NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, May 18, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
NYZ001-190915-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ010-190915-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
NYZ002-190915-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ011-190915-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 mph or
less.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming east.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or
less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ085-190915-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower
50s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds
10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland
to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ012-190915-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming
east 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops
to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ019-190915-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ020-190915-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy, mild with lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ021-190915-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 mph or less.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. East winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ013-190915-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming
east 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cool with highs ranging from the
mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower
elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops
to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ014-190915-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to
the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops
to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ003-190915-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming east
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Not as cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to around 70 inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or
less.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ004-190915-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light northeast winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ005-190915-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light east winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the
Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Light winds, becoming
east 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake
Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. East winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ006-190915-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming east 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the
lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph
or less.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ007-190915-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug
Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East
winds 10 mph or less.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill
to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ008-190915-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
200 AM EDT Tue May 19 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light northeast
winds.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the
hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming east around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops
to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
