NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers early, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers through early afternoon. Sunny late. Windy, cold. Early

morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling into the

upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy with lows around 30. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cool with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers through early afternoon, then mostly sunny

late. Windy, cold. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then

temperatures falling into the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with

highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Windy, cool. Early morning highs in the mid 40s, then

temperatures falling into the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows around 30. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain showers early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Windy,

cold. Late morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling

into the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy, cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers early, then rain showers likely with a chance

of snow showers late this morning. Rain and snow showers likely

early this afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late. Snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Windy,

cold. Early morning highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling

to the lower 30s inland and to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late. Rain showers early, then rain

showers with a chance of snow showers late this morning. Snow and

rain showers likely early this afternoon, then a chance of snow

showers late. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing

across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher

terrain. Windy, cold. Late morning highs ranging from around 40 on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to around 30 on the hilltops and to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy, colder with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops

to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers early, then rain showers likely with a chance

of snow showers late this morning. Snow and rain showers likely

early this afternoon, then snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers late. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing

across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher

terrain. Windy, cold. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to around 30 on the hilltops and to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or

less across the higher terrain. Windy, cold with lows ranging from

the mid 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers early, then rain showers with snow showers

likely late this morning. Snow showers likely with a chance of rain

showers early this afternoon, then a chance of snow showers late.

Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Cold. Early

morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to around

30 on the hilltops and to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming northwest.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late. Rain showers early, then rain

showers with a chance of snow showers late this morning. A chance of

rain and snow showers early this afternoon, then a chance of snow

showers late. Windy, cold. Late morning highs ranging from around

40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to around 30 on the hilltops and to the mid 30s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops

to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around

40 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers and rain likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a

chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain and snow showers late. Windy, cool. Late morning

highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across

the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 30s on

the hilltops and to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Windy, cold with lows ranging from

the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers likely with a

chance of snow showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain and snow showers late. Windy, cold. Late morning

highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to around

30 on the hilltops and to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy, cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with

highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Windy,

cool. Late morning highs in the mid 40s, then temperatures falling

into the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with

highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Windy,

cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Windy with lows around 30. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

40 percent chance of snow showers. Windy, cold with highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers this afternoon. Windy, cold with highs in the mid

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy

with lows around 30. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A

50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the

lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy and cool with highs ranging from the lower

40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers this morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny

late. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging

from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill

to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from the mid 20s across the Tug Hill

to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 AM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers early, then

cloudy with rain showers late this morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then partly sunny late.

Windy, cool with highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy, cold with lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from the

lower 20s across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

427 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers early, then rain

showers through early afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of snow

showers late. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing

across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher

terrain. Cold with lows ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows around 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower

40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

