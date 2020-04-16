NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of
flurries late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain and
snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the
evening. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows
around 30. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of
flurries late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain showers late. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light
winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper
20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of
flurries late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain and
snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the
evening. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph, diminishing to
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. Light winds.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph
or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of
flurries late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and
rain showers early this afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow showers late. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow with rain likely in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Light winds. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper
40s. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries through early afternoon.
A chance of snow showers late. Cold with highs ranging from the mid
30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake
Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to
the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 40s.
West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of
flurries late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
showers this afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s
on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or
less. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to
the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers early, then
mostly cloudy with snow showers likely late this morning. Partly
sunny with a chance of flurries early this afternoon, then partly
sunny late. Additional accumulation ranging from little or nothing
across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher
terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops
to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior
valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow
showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior
valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the
mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely through early afternoon.
Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging
from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 10 mph
or less.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the mid
30s. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 40s.
Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow showers through early afternoon. Mostly cloudy late. Cold with
highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to
20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the
afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging
from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow
showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 mph or less.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of flurries
late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers this afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s
on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light
winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower
elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Cold with
highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s
across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow
showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming
north around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the
lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower
elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of flurries
late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers this afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s
on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from little or
nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the
higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the
hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds
10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow
showers overnight. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming north
around 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s
on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of flurries
late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 30. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light
winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of
flurries late this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 30. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then partly sunny with a chance of
flurries late this morning. Partly sunny with a chance of rain and
snow showers this afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the
upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain and
snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold
with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s
on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Lows
ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s
along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to 10 mph or less.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with snow
likely with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug
Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph
or less, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from
the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower
elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower
40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of rain showers and flurries this afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower
elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the
evening. Lows ranging from the upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the
lower 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the
lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows
in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill
to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
432 AM EDT Thu Apr 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of flurries late. Cold
with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper
30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Lows
ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across
the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging
from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then
a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light
winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the
hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
