NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 12, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise becoming partly sunny

late. Showers early, then a chance of showers late this morning.

Windy. Early morning highs in the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario

shore to around 50 inland, then temperatures falling into the lower

40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise showers early, then a

chance of showers through early afternoon. Very windy. Early morning

highs in the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 40s

inland, then temperatures falling to around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise showers early, then a

chance of showers late this morning. Windy. Early morning highs in

the lower 50s, then temperatures falling into the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the lower

30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise showers early, then a

chance of showers through early afternoon. Windy. Early morning

highs in the lower 50s, then temperatures falling to around 40.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain showers early, then a

chance of rain showers through early afternoon. Very windy. Early

morning highs in the upper 40s, then temperatures falling to the mid

30s on the hilltops and to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy, colder with lows ranging from

the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise becoming partly sunny

late. Rain showers early, then a chance of rain showers late this

morning. Windy. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 40s on

the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the mid 30s on the hilltops and to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy and much colder with lows

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the

lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain showers early, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late this morning.

Partly sunny this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s along the Lake Erie

shore to the upper 30s inland. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain showers early, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers late this morning.

Partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy. Early morning highs in the

upper 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 30s on the

hilltops and to around 40 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

.TODAY...Rain showers early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers late this morning. Mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy.

Early morning highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling

to the upper 30s on the hilltops and to the lower 40s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows ranging from the

mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. North winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Windy, mild. Early

morning highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the lower

50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the

upper 30s on the hilltops and to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Much colder with lows ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon. Windy,

mild. Early morning highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to

the mid 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling

to the mid 30s on the hilltops and to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s

on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to

20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers early, then a chance of showers late this morning.

Windy, mild. Early morning highs in the lower 50s, then temperatures

falling into the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Patchy fog late this morning. Windy, mild. Early morning highs in

the mid 50s, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore and to the mid 40s inland. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Patchy fog late this morning. Windy, mild. Late morning highs in the

mid 50s, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore and to the mid 40s inland. South winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, colder with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Patchy fog late this morning. Windy, mild. Late morning

highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid

30s on the Tug Hill and to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, colder with lows ranging from

the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around

40 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 10 to

15 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers

this afternoon. Patchy fog late this morning. Very windy and mild.

Late morning highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to

the mid 30s on the Tug Hill and to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and very windy. Colder with lows ranging

from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Windy with highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

359 AM EDT Fri Mar 13 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers through early afternoon, then a chance of rain

showers late. Patchy fog late this morning. Windy. Late morning

highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across

the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 30s on

the hilltops and to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

