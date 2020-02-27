NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020

_____

296 FPUS51 KBUF 270823

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

NYZ001-272230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then snow likely late. Areas

of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times early. Additional

accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Strong winds and cold with near steady

temperatures in the upper 20s. West winds increasing to 30 to 40

mph by daybreak, then increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 55

mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation around an inch. Very windy with lows around 20. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation around an inch. Very windy and cold with highs in the

mid 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 15 to 20.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ010-272230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

through early afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Very

windy with highs in the upper 20s. West winds increasing to 30 to 40

mph with gusts up to 55 mph by daybreak. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight.

Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Very

windy with lows around 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation around an inch. Windy, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ002-272230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then snow likely late. Areas

of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times early. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Strong winds with highs in the upper

20s. West winds increasing to 30 to 40 mph by daybreak, then to 35

to 50 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation around an inch. Very windy with lows around 20. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect snow

in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy and cold with

highs in the mid 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 15 to 20.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows around 15. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ011-272230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

through early afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Very

windy and cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds increasing to

20 to 30 mph by daybreak, then to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow showers

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 15 to 20.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ085-272230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Very windy and cold with

highs in the mid 20s. West winds increasing to 30 to 40 mph by

daybreak, with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows

ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the lower elevations to 4 to

6 inches across the higher terrain. Very windy with lows ranging

from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation in the most

persistent snows ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower

elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the higher terrain. Windy, cold

with highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along

the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may

be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ012-272230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Very windy and cold with

highs in the mid 20s. West winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph by

daybreak, then to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows

ranging from 2 to 4 inches across the lower elevations to 4 to

6 inches across the higher terrain. Very windy with lows 15 to 20.

West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to

20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches

in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold with highs ranging from

around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ019-272230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

through early afternoon. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches.

Strong winds and cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

increasing to 30 to 40 mph by daybreak, then to 35 to 50 mph. Gusts

up to 55 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most

persistent snows. Very windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 in

interior valleys to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches

in the most persistent snows. Windy, cold with highs ranging from

around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may

be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ020-272230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Very windy and cold with near

steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds increasing to 20

to 30 mph by daybreak, then to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most

persistent snows. Very windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches

in the most persistent snows. Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ021-272230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation

3 to 5 inches. Very windy and cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph by daybreak, then to 25 to 35

mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight.

Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Very

windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation up to 2 inches possible. Cold with highs ranging from

around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows around 15.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ013-272230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation

1 to 3 inches. Very windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. West winds

increasing to 20 to 30 mph this morning, then to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs ranging from the lower

20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ014-272230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

early. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Very windy with highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the

lower elevations. West winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph, then to 25

to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows

ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging from around

20 on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to

20 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to

20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ003-272230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow through early afternoon, then snow likely late. Areas

of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times early. Additional

accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Strong winds with highs around 30. West

winds increasing to 30 to 40 mph by daybreak, then to 35 to 50 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Very windy with lows

around 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect snow

in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy and cold with

highs in the mid 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may

be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows around 15. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ004-272230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow and rain early, then snow from late morning on. Areas

of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times early. Snow accumulation

1 to 2 inches. Very windy with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

increasing to 30 to 40 mph this morning, with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Very windy with lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation around an inch. Windy, cold with highs in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 15 to 20.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ005-272230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST FRIDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow and rain early, then snow from late morning on. Areas

of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times early. Snow accumulation

1 to 3 inches. Very windy. Early morning highs in the lower 30s,

then temperatures falling into the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming west and increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of

snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Very windy and colder

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to

50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then lake effect snow

in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the

evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows 15 to 20.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ006-272230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EST

FRIDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and rain early, then snow from late morning on. Areas

of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation 8 to

16 inches. Very windy. Early morning highs ranging from around 30 on

the Tug Hill to the 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures

falling to around 20 on the Tug Hill and to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west and

increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation 9 to 18 inches in the most

persistent snows. Very windy and colder with lows ranging from 10 to

15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southwest and

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches in the most

persistent snows. Windy, cold with highs ranging from around 20 on

the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to

15 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with highs ranging from 10 to

15 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ007-272230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EST

FRIDAY...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

11 AM EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, becoming mixed with and changing to snow early, then

snow and areas of blowing snow from late morning on. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation ranging from 6 to 12 inches across

the lower elevations to 12 to 17 inches on the Tug Hill. Strong

winds. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures

falling to around 20 on the Tug Hill and to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. South winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming southwest and

increasing to 35 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows

ranging from 8 to 15 inches across the lower elevations to 15 to

21 inches on the Tug Hill. Strong winds and much colder with lows

10 to 15. West winds 35 to 50 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows

ranging from 3 to 5 inches across the lower elevations to 5 to

8 inches on the Tug Hill. Cold with highs ranging from around 20 on

the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ008-272230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

323 AM EST Thu Feb 27 2020

...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM EST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain becoming mixed with and changing to snow early, then

snow and areas of blowing snow from late morning on. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation ranging from 5 to 8 inches across

the lower elevations to 8 to 15 inches across the higher terrain.

Windy. Early morning highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures

falling to around 20 on the hilltops and to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows

ranging from 6 to 11 inches across the lower elevations to 11 to

21 inches across the higher terrain. Windy and much colder with lows

10 to 15. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Additional accumulation in the most persistent snows

ranging from 2 to 4 inches across the lower elevations to 4 to

7 inches across the higher terrain. Cold with highs 20 to 25. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 5 to 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Cold with highs 15 to 20. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

JLA

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather