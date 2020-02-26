NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast
NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 25, 2020
_____
841 FPUS51 KBUF 260926
ZFPBUF
Zone Forecasts for Western New York
National Weather Service Buffalo NY
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
NYZ001-262230-
Niagara-
Including the city of Niagara Falls
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Snow early this morning, then snow and rain from late
morning on. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and areas of
blowing snow overnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.
Additional snow accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Very windy and cold
with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Very windy and
colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to
50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy
at times in the afternoon. Very windy and cold with highs in the
upper 20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the
morning, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may
be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ010-262230-
Northern Erie-
Including the city of Buffalo
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST THURSDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow early this morning, then snow and rain likely late
this morning. Rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or
less. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and areas of
blowing snow overnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.
Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Windy, colder with
near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows
15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow likely
with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs
in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may
be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ002-262230-
Orleans-
Including the city of Medina
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Snow and rain early, then snow this morning. Rain and snow
this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the mid
30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times.
Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Very windy and cold
with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Very windy
and colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then occasional lake effect
snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Very windy and cold with highs in the mid
20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may
be heavy at times. Lows around 15. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ011-262230-
Genesee-
Including the city of Batavia
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM
EST THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Snow early this morning, then rain and snow from late
morning on. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times.
Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Windy, cold with highs
in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely with areas of blowing snow in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy, colder
with lows 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
likely with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs
in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may
be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ085-262230-
Southern Erie-
Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM EST SATURDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow early this morning, then snow and rain likely late
this morning. Rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or
less. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
east. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and areas of
blowing snow overnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.
Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows ranging from the lower
20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional accumulation ranging from 3 to 5 inches across the
lower elevations to 6 to 9 inches across the higher terrain. Very
windy and colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the
lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow
may be heavy at times. Very windy with lows ranging from around
15 inland to around 20 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s
inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may
be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs
20 to 25. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ012-262230-
Wyoming-
Including the city of Warsaw
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM EST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow early this morning, then snow likely with a chance of
rain late this morning. Rain and snow likely early this afternoon,
then rain late. Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and areas of
blowing snow overnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.
Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Light
winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional accumulation 4 to 8 inches. Very windy and colder
with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to
25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow
may be heavy at times. Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Windy, cold with highs ranging from around 20 on the
hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may
be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs
20 to 25. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ019-262230-
Chautauqua-
Including the city of Jamestown
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM EST SATURDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow early, then snow and rain likely this morning. Rain
this afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing
across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher
terrain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and areas of
blowing snow overnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.
Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Windy, colder with lows in
the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Very windy and cold
with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s inland to
the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow
may be heavy at times. Very windy with lows ranging from around
15 in interior valleys to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore.
West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Windy, cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on
the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may
be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs
20 to 25. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ020-262230-
Cattaraugus-
Including the city of Olean
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM EST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow early this morning, then snow likely with a chance of
rain late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Additional snow
accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow and areas of
blowing snow overnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.
Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Light
winds, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Windy and much colder
with near steady temperatures in the lower 20s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow
may be heavy at times. Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Windy, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may
be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs
20 to 25. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ021-262230-
Allegany-
Including the city of Wellsville
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 PM EST SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow early this morning, then a chance of rain and snow
late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation
an inch or less. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph or
less, becoming southeast. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight. Areas
of blowing snow overnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.
Additional snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Lows ranging from the
lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Windy and much colder
with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s
across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Snow may
be heavy at times. Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 15 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may
be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows around
10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ013-262230-
Livingston-
Including the city of Geneseo
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Snow early this morning, then a chance of rain and snow
late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation
around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow and rain overnight.
Precipitation may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation
1 to 2 inches. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the
upper 20s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Very windy and colder
with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s
across the lower elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up
to 50 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow in the evening, then snow likely
overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Windy with lows 10 to 15. West winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Cold with highs
ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 15 to 20. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ014-262230-
Ontario-
Including the city of Canandaigua
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Snow early this morning, then a chance of rain and snow
late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or
less. Highs in the upper 30s. Light northeast winds. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight.
Additional snow accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the
mid 20s on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations.
Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow. Additional
accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower
elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Windy, colder
with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to around
30 across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy with lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to
20 across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow
likely with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs
ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the
lower elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Occasional snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may
be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 15 to 20. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ003-262230-
Monroe-
Including the city of Rochester
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this
morning. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight.
Precipitation may be heavy at times. Additional snow accumulation up
to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Very windy with highs
in the upper 20s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Very windy and colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then occasional lake effect
snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Very windy and cold with highs in the mid
20s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning,
diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may
be heavy at times. Lows around 15. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ004-262230-
Wayne-
Including the city of Newark
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow with rain likely this morning, then rain this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight. Snow
accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.
Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.
Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Very windy with highs in the
lower 30s. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance
of snow 80 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Very windy and colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow likely
with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at
times in the afternoon. Windy, cold with highs in the upper 20s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may
be heavy at times. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ005-262230-
Northern Cayuga-
Including the city of Fair Haven
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Snow with rain likely this morning, then rain likely this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight. Little
or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.
Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.
Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Very windy with highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Windy, colder with lows 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning, then occasional
snow and areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy
at times in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 20s. West
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may
be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in
the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ006-262230-
Oswego-
Including the city of Oswego
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM
EST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Snow with rain likely this morning, then rain likely this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight.
Precipitation may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation
ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an
inch or less on the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the
Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. East winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional accumulation 8 to 16 inches. Windy with highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph,
becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow
may be heavy at times. Windy and much colder with lows ranging from
10 to 15 across the Tug Hill to the lower 20s along the Lake Ontario
shore. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the
Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds
15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of snow
near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows
zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs
15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ007-262230-
Jefferson-
Including the city of Watertown
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM
EST FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow and rain this afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times
overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging
from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower
elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional accumulation ranging from 6 to 12 inches across
the lower elevations to 12 to 17 inches on the Tug Hill. Very windy.
Early morning highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to
the mid 30s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling
into the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to
40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow
may be heavy at times. Windy and much colder with lows 5 to
10 above. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be
heavy at times. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows zero to
5 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ008-262230-
Lewis-
Including the city of Lowville
426 AM EST Wed Feb 26 2020
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EST
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Snow likely early this morning, then snow and rain likely
from late morning on. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in
the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow overnight.
Precipitation may be heavy at times overnight. Additional snow
accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the
hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at
times. Additional accumulation 8 to 16 inches. Early morning highs
ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the
lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the
hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in
the evening. Snow may be heavy at times. Much colder with lows 5 to
10 above. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY...Lake effect snow, with areas of blowing snow in the
morning. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with highs ranging from
around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower
elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of snow near 100 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows
zero to 5 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 15 to 20. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
