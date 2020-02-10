NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

997 FPUS51 KBUF 101735

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

NYZ001-102215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ010-102215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered light rain showers early. Near

steady temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. West winds around 10

mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ002-102215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the mid

30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light west winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ011-102215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered light rain showers early. Near

steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ085-102215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered light rain and snow showers

early. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging from

the lower 20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to

the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ012-102215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered light rain and snow showers

early. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light northwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ019-102215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered light rain and snow showers

early. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows ranging

from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ020-102215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered light rain and snow showers

early. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ021-102215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered light rain and snow showers

early. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 5 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ013-102215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ014-102215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered light rain showers early. Near

steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ003-102215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ004-102215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered light rain showers early. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ005-102215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Scattered light rain showers early. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ006-102215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Light rain and higher elevation wet snow

ending by late afternoon. Additional snow accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less on

the Tug Hill. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows ranging from around

20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming

south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ007-102215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Light rain and higher elevation wet snow

likely, ending by late afternoon. Additional snow accumulation

ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch

or less on the Tug Hill. Near steady temperatures ranging from the

lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ008-102215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

1235 PM EST Mon Feb 10 2020

.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy. Light rain and higher elevation wet snow

ending by late afternoon. Additional snow accumulation an inch or

less across higher terrain. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light south winds.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower

30s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

$$

Hitchcock

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather