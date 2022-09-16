NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022

_____

659 FPUS51 KBGM 160735

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

NYZ009-162000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ015-162000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ016-162000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ017-162000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ018-162000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ022-162000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ023-162000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ024-162000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ025-162000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ036-162000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ037-162000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ044-162000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ045-162000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ046-162000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ055-162000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ056-162000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ057-162000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ062-162000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather