NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 14, 2022

_____

270 FPUS51 KBGM 150735

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

NYZ009-152000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ015-152000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ016-152000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ017-152000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ018-152000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ022-152000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ023-152000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ024-152000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ025-152000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ036-152000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ037-152000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ044-152000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ045-152000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ046-152000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ055-152000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ056-152000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ057-152000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ062-152000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

