NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers with thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather