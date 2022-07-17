NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 16, 2022

_____

038 FPUS51 KBGM 170735

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

NYZ009-172000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ015-172000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ016-172000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ017-172000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ018-172000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ022-172000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ023-172000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ024-172000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

NYZ025-172000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ036-172000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ037-172000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ044-172000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ045-172000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.

Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ046-172000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ055-172000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ056-172000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ057-172000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ062-172000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather