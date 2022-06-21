NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022 _____ 882 FPUS51 KBGM 210740 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 NYZ009-212000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ015-212000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ016-212000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ017-212000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ018-212000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ022-212000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ023-212000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ024-212000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ025-212000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ036-212000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ037-212000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ044-212000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ045-212000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ046-212000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ055-212000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ056-212000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ057-212000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ062-212000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 340 AM EDT Tue Jun 21 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$

_____