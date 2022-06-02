NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

