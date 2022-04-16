NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 15, 2022

_____

954 FPUS51 KBGM 160736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-162000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain likely this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ015-162000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ016-162000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ017-162000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ018-162000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ022-162000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ023-162000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain with snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ024-162000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ025-162000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ036-162000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ037-162000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ044-162000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ045-162000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ046-162000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ055-162000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ056-162000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ057-162000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ062-162000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Apr 16 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather