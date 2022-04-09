NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ 881 FPUS51 KBGM 090740 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 NYZ009-092015- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning. Rain showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ015-092015- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ016-092015- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ017-092015- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ018-092015- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ022-092015- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ023-092015- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ024-092015- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ025-092015- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ036-092015- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ037-092015- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ044-092015- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ045-092015- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ046-092015- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ055-092015- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ056-092015- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Showers with snow showers likely this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ057-092015- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow showers this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ062-092015- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 340 AM EDT Sat Apr 9 2022 .TODAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely this morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$