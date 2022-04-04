NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

NYZ009-042000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ015-042000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ016-042000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ017-042000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ018-042000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ022-042000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ023-042000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ024-042000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ025-042000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ036-042000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ037-042000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ044-042000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ045-042000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ046-042000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ055-042000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ056-042000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ057-042000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ062-042000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

