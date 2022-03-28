NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 27, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-282000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs around 20.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Lows

4 to 10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ015-282000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain,

snow and sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ016-282000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

16. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ017-282000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Periods of snow showers, mainly this morning. Additional

snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Numerous snow showers. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ018-282000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Periods of snow showers, mainly this morning. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ022-282000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain and

sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ023-282000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows around 14.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain,

snow and sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ024-282000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated snow showers. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain,

snow and sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ025-282000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain,

snow and sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ036-282000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ037-282000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with isolated snow showers after midnight. Lows

around 9 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ044-282000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Periods of snow showers, mainly this morning. Total snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs around 20. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ045-282000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous snow showers, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ046-282000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ055-282000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening, then

scattered snow showers after midnight. Lows around 12. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, freezing rain,

snow and sleet. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ056-282000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Lows around

11. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ057-282000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Lows around

8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ062-282000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

357 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning, then

scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

