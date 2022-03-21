NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

NYZ009-212000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ015-212000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ016-212000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ017-212000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ018-212000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ022-212000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with snow, freezing rain and sleet likely. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ023-212000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ024-212000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ025-212000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ036-212000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ037-212000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ044-212000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ045-212000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ046-212000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ055-212000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ056-212000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain, snow and sleet.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ057-212000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ062-212000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

