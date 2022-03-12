NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 11, 2022

_____

052 FPUS51 KBGM 120836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-122100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

snow showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Lows 6 to 12 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ015-122100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow, mainly this morning. Areas of blowing snow this

afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery

with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Blustery with lows around 13. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ016-122100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Blustery with lows around 15.

West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ017-122100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation

of 3 to 5 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Windy with lows around 14. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ018-122100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Additional snow

accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Blustery with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Blustery with lows around 15. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ022-122100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow, mainly this morning. Areas of blowing snow this

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Blustery with

highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with lows around 10 above. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ023-122100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Blustery with lows around 11. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ024-122100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with lows around 11. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ025-122100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation

of 4 to 6 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with snow showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Areas of blowing snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

Blustery with lows around 12. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ036-122100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Blustery with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ037-122100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with lows around 13. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ044-122100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Brisk with lows around 11. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ045-122100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Blustery with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows around 11. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ046-122100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Additional snow accumulation of 4 to

8 inches. Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow. Total snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Blustery with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ055-122100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

this morning. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Blustery

with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Areas of blowing snow. Brisk with lows around 11. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ056-122100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Total snow accumulation of 6 to

10 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow.

Brisk with lows around 12. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ057-122100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches.

Blustery with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Areas of blowing snow.

Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches. Blustery with lows around

11. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ062-122100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Mar 12 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and rain this morning, then snow this afternoon. Areas

of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times this morning. Snow

accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Blustery with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

45 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly in the

evening. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather