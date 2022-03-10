NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Light snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows 5 to

10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Additional moderate snow

accumulation. Blustery with highs around 30. Northwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Blustery with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional moderate snow accumulation. Blustery with highs around

30. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Blustery with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Blustery with highs around 30.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Blustery with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy freezing fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with

lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional moderate snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Blustery with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Blustery with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Blustery with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Blustery with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Blustery with highs around 30.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with

lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Blustery with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with

lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Brisk with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with

lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Brisk with

lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Additional heavy snow accumulation. Brisk with highs around 30.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Areas of blowing snow.

Blustery with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Brisk with

lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

SATURDAY NIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with

lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Thu Mar 10 2022

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Areas of blowing snow. Moderate snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Blustery with

lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

