NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 6, 2021

593 FPUS51 KBGM 070736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-072000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ015-072000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ016-072000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ017-072000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ018-072000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ022-072000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ023-072000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ024-072000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ025-072000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ036-072000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ037-072000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ044-072000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ045-072000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ046-072000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ055-072000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ056-072000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ057-072000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ062-072000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Sep 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

