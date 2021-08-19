NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 18, 2021

227 FPUS51 KBGM 190813

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-192000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ015-192000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ016-192000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ017-192000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ018-192000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ022-192000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ023-192000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ024-192000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ025-192000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ036-192000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ037-192000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ044-192000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of showers with

a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ045-192000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ046-192000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ055-192000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ056-192000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning, then a chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ057-192000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ062-192000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

413 AM EDT Thu Aug 19 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers this morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

