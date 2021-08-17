NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

NYZ009-172000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ015-172000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ016-172000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ017-172000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ018-172000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce damaging winds in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ022-172000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ023-172000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe with damaging winds and humid with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ024-172000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ025-172000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ036-172000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ037-172000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ044-172000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ045-172000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ046-172000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce damaging winds in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be

severe with damaging winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ055-172000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely in the

morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ056-172000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ057-172000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ062-172000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

with damaging winds in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

