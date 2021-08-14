NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 13, 2021 _____ 780 FPUS51 KBGM 140736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-142000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ015-142000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ016-142000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ017-142000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ018-142000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ022-142000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ023-142000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ024-142000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ025-142000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ036-142000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ037-142000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ044-142000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ045-142000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ046-142000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ055-142000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ056-142000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ057-142000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ062-142000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sat Aug 14 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather