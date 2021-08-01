NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 31, 2021 _____ 248 FPUS51 KBGM 010736 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 This is an automatically generated product that contains an area forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific forecast, please visit weather.gov\/bgm. NYZ009-012000- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ015-012000- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ016-012000- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...showers and thunderstorms likely.mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ017-012000- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...showers and thunderstorms likely.mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ018-012000- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ022-012000- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ023-012000- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...showers and thunderstorms likely.mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ024-012000- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ025-012000- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...showers and thunderstorms likely.mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ036-012000- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ037-012000- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ044-012000- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ045-012000- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ046-012000- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ055-012000- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ056-012000- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ057-012000- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ062-012000- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EDT Sun Aug 1 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather