Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

NYZ009-052000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ015-052000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ016-052000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ017-052000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ018-052000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ022-052000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ023-052000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ024-052000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ025-052000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ036-052000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ037-052000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ044-052000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ045-052000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ046-052000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ055-052000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ056-052000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ057-052000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ062-052000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

