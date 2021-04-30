NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 29, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

NYZ009-302000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers this morning, then rain and snow showers likely

this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in

the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ015-302000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Windy with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph, diminishing to

15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ016-302000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Windy with lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ017-302000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Breezy

with highs around 50. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph,

increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Snow accumulation around an inch. Windy with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ018-302000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing

to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ022-302000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Windy with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows around 30. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ023-302000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to

50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph, decreasing to

45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ024-302000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Blustery with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph,

decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ025-302000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers likely.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Windy with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ036-302000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Windy

with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers likely.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Windy with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ037-302000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 50. West winds 25 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Blustery with lows around 30. West

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ044-302000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs around 50. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Snow showers likely.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Blustery with lows in the upper

20s. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ045-302000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Blustery with lows around 30. West winds

25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ046-302000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy

with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Windy with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

NYZ055-302000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

NYZ056-302000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ057-302000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

NYZ062-302000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Apr 30 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Breezy

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

