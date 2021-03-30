NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 29, 2021

237 FPUS51 KBGM 300758

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-302000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ015-302000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ016-302000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ017-302000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ018-302000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ022-302000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ023-302000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ024-302000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ025-302000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ036-302000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and sleet. Light snow accumulation.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ037-302000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ044-302000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ045-302000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ046-302000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Additional light snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ055-302000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ056-302000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ057-302000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and freezing rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ062-302000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

357 AM EDT Tue Mar 30 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain. Light snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

