NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021

_____

034 FPUS51 KBGM 070836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

NYZ009-072100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows zero to 6 above zero.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ015-072100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Lows

around 9 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ016-072100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening. Lows

around 10 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ017-072100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ018-072100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ022-072100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ023-072100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ024-072100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated snow showers. Highs around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ025-072100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ036-072100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

7 above. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ037-072100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ044-072100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

4 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ045-072100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

4 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ046-072100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

NYZ055-072100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

5 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ056-072100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ057-072100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ062-072100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

