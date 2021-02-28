NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs
around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows 1 to 7 above. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with snow
showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,
increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Blustery with lows around 14. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Blustery with lows around 12. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Blustery with lows around 12. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 12.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 12.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 12.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows
around 12. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Blustery with lows around 9 above. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight. Gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs
around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Blustery with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 9 above.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,
then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Blustery with highs
in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,
increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows
around 8 above. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 11.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 11.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and freezing rain
in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows
around 8 above. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
402 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then
rain and freezing rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of freezing rain in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in
the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
