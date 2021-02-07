NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
NYZ009-072100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper
20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Lows 4 to
10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 8 above. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ015-072100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper
20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows around 8 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 16. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ016-072100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 10 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 16. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ017-072100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.
Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the upper 20s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 7 above.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 14. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ018-072100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 13. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ022-072100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 6 above.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ023-072100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 15. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ024-072100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with
gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 15. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ025-072100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs
around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 14. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ036-072100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow
this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around
30. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 11. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ037-072100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow
this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around
30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 10 above. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 11. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ044-072100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 4 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 12. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ045-072100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow likely
this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 6 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 12. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs
around 30. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ046-072100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow this
afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the
lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows
around 9 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 11. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs around 30. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ055-072100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 14. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ056-072100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then snow likely
this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 13. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 20s.
NYZ057-072100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 11. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs around 30. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 15.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
NYZ062-072100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Sun Feb 7 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 12. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in
the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
