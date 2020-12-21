NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 20, 2020
_____
625 FPUS51 KBGM 210836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-212100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the mid
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 21.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ015-212100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ016-212100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, mainly in
the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ017-212100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the upper
30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ018-212100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ022-212100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ023-212100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,
then snow showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
west after midnight. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ024-212100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ025-212100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ036-212100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch possible. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ037-212100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of
snow 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ044-212100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch
possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ045-212100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ046-212100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Chance of snow
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ055-212100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ056-212100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ057-212100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ062-212100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Mon Dec 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather