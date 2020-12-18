NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020

_____

363 FPUS51 KBGM 180836

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-182100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 7 above. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ015-182100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ016-182100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ017-182100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 11. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ018-182100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ022-182100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ023-182100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9 above. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ024-182100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ025-182100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ036-182100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 9 above. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ037-182100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 6 above. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ044-182100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ045-182100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ046-182100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 3 above. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ055-182100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ056-182100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ057-182100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 4 above. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ062-182100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather