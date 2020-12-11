NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 10, 2020
_____
168 FPUS51 KBGM 110836
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-112100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 20.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ015-112100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ016-112100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ017-112100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ018-112100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ022-112100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ023-112100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ024-112100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ025-112100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ036-112100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ037-112100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ044-112100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ045-112100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
$$
NYZ046-112100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
around 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.
$$
NYZ055-112100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ056-112100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ057-112100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
NYZ062-112100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Fri Dec 11 2020
.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 20.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather