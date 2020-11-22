NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-222100-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning, then
rain likely with a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ015-222100-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of
snow and freezing rain this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ016-222100-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning, then rain
this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ017-222100-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Rain likely. A chance of snow this morning, then snow
likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to
25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ018-222100-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow this morning, then
rain likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ022-222100-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM
EST THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Freezing rain likely. Snow likely this morning, then a
chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ023-222100-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and freezing rain
likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ024-222100-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of freezing rain this
morning, then rain and freezing rain likely this afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ025-222100-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain, freezing rain likely
with a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ036-222100-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then rain and
snow likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow showers
in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ037-222100-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance
of snow. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely this
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow showers
in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ044-222100-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely. Rain likely with a chance of freezing rain
this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ045-222100-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely. Rain likely this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow showers
in the morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ046-222100-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the
morning. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ055-222100-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain and freezing rain
likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ056-222100-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain likely, a chance of
freezing rain and snow this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain
showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ057-222100-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely this morning, then a chance of
rain, snow with a slight chance of freezing rain this afternoon.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow showers
in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ062-222100-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EST Sun Nov 22 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow,
mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely with a chance of snow
showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Little
or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
