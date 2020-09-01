NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then
scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then
scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then
scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then
scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Tue Sep 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
