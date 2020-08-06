NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

NYZ009-062000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

NYZ015-062000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

NYZ016-062000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

NYZ017-062000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

NYZ018-062000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

NYZ022-062000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

NYZ023-062000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

NYZ024-062000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ025-062000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

NYZ036-062000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

NYZ037-062000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 80s.

NYZ044-062000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

NYZ045-062000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ046-062000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ055-062000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ056-062000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ057-062000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ062-062000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

