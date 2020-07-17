NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 16, 2020
_____
049 FPUS51 KBGM 170736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-172000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ015-172000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ016-172000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
NYZ017-172000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ018-172000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ022-172000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ023-172000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ024-172000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ025-172000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest
this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ036-172000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ037-172000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ044-172000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ045-172000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely this morning, then partly
sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ046-172000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ055-172000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around
60. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ056-172000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ057-172000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ062-172000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Fri Jul 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather