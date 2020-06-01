NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 31, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
NYZ009-012000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ015-012000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ016-012000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ017-012000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ018-012000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ022-012000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ023-012000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ024-012000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ025-012000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ036-012000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ037-012000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ044-012000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ045-012000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ046-012000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ055-012000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ056-012000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ057-012000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of sprinkles this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
NYZ062-012000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Mon Jun 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
