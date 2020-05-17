NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Sun May 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

